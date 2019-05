A new record for the Thompson River west of Trenton was set on Wednesday afternoon

KTTN records show the Thompson River reached 32.6 feet on September 10, 2014. The official guage at the Thompson River recorded a depth of 33.98 feet on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1:15 pm.

The river forecast, according to the National Weather Service, shows the Thompson should crest soon. Flood stage is 27 feet.