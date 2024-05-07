Share To Your Social Network

Jerry B. Mullany, age 60, of Purdin, passed away Monday, May 6, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Purdin Cemetery in Purdin.

Memorials to WWFS (Wounded Warriors Family Support) may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Jerry Brockway Mullany, son of Joseph Brockway and Sara Jane (Patterson) Mullany, was born June 5, 1963, in Dallas, Texas.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and worked in construction.

Survivors include his four children, Amanda Lowrey and her husband Aaron of Galt, Joseph Mullany and his wife Baylee of Kearney, Hannah Weaver and her husband Jim of Trenton, and Kadin Sounders and Jordan Knutter of Lawson; eight grandchildren, Casen Gardner, Gannon and Clayton Lowrey, Kenadee and Sutton Mullany, Drake, and Payne Weaver, and Kamdin Sounders; two aunts, Trudy Clawson and her husband Dick of Brookfield, and Earlene Mullany of San Antonio, Texas; and his service dog and best friend, Lizzie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lt. Joseph M. Mullany.

