Moberly man injured in late-night crash during police pursuit

Share To Your Social Network

A Moberly man was injured late Sunday night when his vehicle was involved in a crash during a police pursuit. The incident occurred at the intersection of Logan Street and Morley Street in Moberly at approximately 11:50 p.m.

Dalton L. Dubea, 23, was driving a 2013 Ford Explorer westbound when a Randolph County patrol car, pursuing a fleeing vehicle, crossed the intersection. The patrol car traveled off the roadway, hitting a curb and a telephone pedestal, which led to the crash involving Dubea’s vehicle.

The Ford Explorer sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing. Dubea, who was not wearing his seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center by Randolph County Ambulance for treatment.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Moberly Police Department assisted at the scene.

Related