Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, May 6, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department remained actively engaged throughout Monday, May 6th, 2024, responding to a variety of calls. Over the day, officers addressed 100 calls for service.

7:48 AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of 1st Street following a report of trespassing. Upon arrival, they engaged with a female subject and determined no trespassing crime had occurred.

9:29 AM, a theft report was taken concerning an incident that occurred on May 5th, 2024, in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The suspect remains unidentified, and the investigation is ongoing.

11:48 AM, officers provided guidance on child custody issues to a subject at the police department.

2:19 PM, during the patrol, officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

5:57 PM, officers were called to the 2700 block of Washington Street regarding an assault that had previously taken place. They contacted a male victim who had been physically assaulted by three suspects in another county. Concurrently, child abuse related to the same case was uncovered. Both issues are being transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction for further investigation.

10:42 PM, officers checked on the well-being of an individual who had left the hospital without medical clearance in the 2700 block of Washington Street. They successfully persuaded the person to return for further treatment.

