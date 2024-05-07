Early morning crash on Highway 136 sends driver to hospital

Share To Your Social Network

An early morning accident occurred on Highway 136 about four miles east of Kahoka, where a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze veered off the road and overturned. The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. on May 6, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, struck an embankment, and flipped over. The driver, identified as 23-year-old James L. Alvis of Wayland, MO, sustained moderate injuries and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by Clark County Ambulance for treatment.

The Chevrolet Cruze suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Brewer and Sons Wrecker.

The accident drew responses from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland Fire and Rescue, who assisted at the scene.

Related