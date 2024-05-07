Maryville woman facing charges after crashing electric tricycle

Share To Your Social Network

A 64-year-old Maryville woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident involving an electric tricycle on Monday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. on 282nd Street, about one mile south of Maryville. The driver, identified as Irina V. Younger, was attempting a right turn when her vehicle slid and overturned, causing her to impact the ground.

Authorities reported that the tricycle came to rest on its right side, facing west. Younger, who was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville for treatment.

The electric tri-cycle did not sustain any damage and was released to a sober driver at the scene.

The patrol accused Younger of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (DWI) as a prior offender and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and Maryville Police Department assisted at the accident site.

