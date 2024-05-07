Missouri man gets 27-year sentence for recording, sharing sexual abuse of two girls

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Wednesday sentenced a man who recorded his sexual abuse of two young girls to 27 years in prison.

In addition to recording the abuse, Christopher C. Parker, 32, shared recordings and discussed his abuse of the victims with others online.

Parker’s uploading of the images of child sexual abuse triggered multiple tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which notified the FBI on March 21, 2023. Agents obtained a search warrant and searched Parker’s home in the village of Fountain N’ Lakes in Lincoln County, Missouri, the next day. They found child sexual abuse material on electronic devices including a laptop and cell phones. Parker then admitted abusing the girls, his plea agreement says.

Parker pleaded guilty in January to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution.

The FBI, the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.

