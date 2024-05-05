Train derailment causes road closure in Livingston County

Share To Your Social Network

Highway C near Livingston County Road 420 will remain closed until further notice following a train derailment on Saturday near Ludlow.

According to a post on the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department website, three train cars derailed, but the scene has been secured and deemed safe.

A spokesperson for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Chillicothe Police, confirmed that although there were hazardous materials on board the train, they were not in the cars that derailed. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported concerning this incident.

Further details regarding the derailment are currently unavailable.

