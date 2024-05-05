Man seriously injured in rollover crash on old Highway 63

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred Friday night around 7:50 p.m. on Old Highway 63, approximately half a mile south of LaPlata, resulting in serious injuries to the driver.

The vehicle, a 2019 Can-Am UTV, was heading north when it lost control and overturned. Austin L. Roberts, 27, of LaPlata, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Roberts was transported by Air-Evac to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries.

According to reports, the Can-Am sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by the owner. Authorities noted that Roberts was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

Crash investigation and assistance at the scene were provided by Cpl Porter, LaPlata first responders, and Adair County Ambulance.

