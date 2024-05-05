Ejected motorcyclist suffers injuries in Country Club road crash

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle collision on County Line Road at 28th Street Terrace, within the Country Club city limits, resulted in moderate injuries on the evening of May 3. The crash involved a 2006 Dodge Charger and a 2006 Yamaha R1 motorcycle, both traveling eastbound when the incident occurred around 7:10 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the Dodge Charger, Jasper M. Roberts, 23, of Country Club, was attempting to make a left turn onto 28th Street Terrace when Mason D. Williams, 26, from Saint Joseph, attempted to pass. Williams was riding the Yamaha R1, which collided with the left side of the Charger. Williams was ejected from his motorcycle and found on the sidewalk. He sustained moderate injuries and was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash. He was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The Dodge Charger, which also had its driver wearing a seat belt, managed to come to a controlled stop on the roadway. The motorcycle was extensively damaged and required towing by Blue Knight.

Assisting at the scene were Andrew County EMS and local law enforcement.

