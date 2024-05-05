Archie woman injured after crashing on Highway 71

Share To Your Social Network

An Archie woman was injured in a late-night accident that occurred on Highway 71 in Nodaway County. Briley D. Giamalva, 49, was transported to Mosaic Maryville by Nodaway County EMS following the crash that happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on May 3.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Giamalva was driving a 2016 Honda Accord northbound when her vehicle veered off the west side of the road. The car struck a field entrance, became airborne, and subsequently overturned. The Honda came to a rest on its wheels facing southwest, west of Highway 71.

The crash report indicates that Giamalva was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, which resulted in moderate injuries. The Honda Accord sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Kizer’s.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, along with Sgt. T.B. Ziegler and Cpl B.E. Maudlin, assisted at the scene of the crash.

