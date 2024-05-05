Archie woman injured after crashing on Highway 71

Local News May 5, 2024
An Archie woman was injured in a late-night accident that occurred on Highway 71 in Nodaway County. Briley D. Giamalva, 49, was transported to Mosaic Maryville by Nodaway County EMS following the crash that happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on May 3.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Giamalva was driving a 2016 Honda Accord northbound when her vehicle veered off the west side of the road. The car struck a field entrance, became airborne, and subsequently overturned. The Honda came to a rest on its wheels facing southwest, west of Highway 71.

The crash report indicates that Giamalva was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, which resulted in moderate injuries. The Honda Accord sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Kizer’s.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, along with Sgt. T.B. Ziegler and Cpl B.E. Maudlin, assisted at the scene of the crash.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.