One year after tornado, Wesley United Methodist Church undergoes demolition

Local News May 5, 2024May 5, 2024 KTTN News
Share To Your Social Network
             

Demolition commenced Sunday morning on the storm-damaged Wesley United Church building located in downtown Trenton.

Monday, May 6, marks the first anniversary of the tornado that inflicted significant damage to the roof of the 130-year-old structure, creating two large openings.

The National Weather Service classified this storm as an EF-0 tornado. Occurring on the evening of May 6, 2023, the tornado reached an estimated peak wind speed of 85 miles per hour.

The congregation plans to construct a smaller church building at the same location, at the intersection of 9th and Washington Streets in downtown Trenton.

(Photo and video credit: David Burkeybile)

 

 

 

 

Wesley Methodist Church Demo 3
Click or tap to enlarge photo

Wesley Methodist Church Demo 2
Click or tap to enlarge photo
Post Views: 813

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com