One year after tornado, Wesley United Methodist Church undergoes demolition

Demolition commenced Sunday morning on the storm-damaged Wesley United Church building located in downtown Trenton.

Monday, May 6, marks the first anniversary of the tornado that inflicted significant damage to the roof of the 130-year-old structure, creating two large openings.

The National Weather Service classified this storm as an EF-0 tornado. Occurring on the evening of May 6, 2023, the tornado reached an estimated peak wind speed of 85 miles per hour.

The congregation plans to construct a smaller church building at the same location, at the intersection of 9th and Washington Streets in downtown Trenton.

(Photo and video credit: David Burkeybile)

