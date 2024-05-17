Jamesport Tri-County Alumni Banquet set for May 25

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport Tri-County Alumni Banquet will be held next week. Doors at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport will open on May 25 at 6 p.m., and food will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1974.

Jayla Smith will cater the meal, which will include pork loin. The cost will be $20 per person for the food.

For reservations, call the Jamesport School at 660-684-6116. For more information on the Jamesport Tri-County Alumni Banquet, contact Jaxson Waterbury at 660-334-0457.

Related