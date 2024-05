Share To Your Social Network

A Texas man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Daviess County on the evening of Friday, May 3, facing multiple charges.

Rashod Rushing, 36, of Daingerfield, Texas, faces felony charges including being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for exceeding the speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more and driving without a valid license.

Rushing was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond, according to the Patrol.

