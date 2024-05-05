Area schools compete at Scholar Bowl in Columbia

Share To Your Social Network

Polo High School’s Scholar Bowl team clinched third place in Class 2 on May 3 at the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Tournament in Columbia. The team fell to Weaubleau in the semifinals before securing a victory over Brentwood. In the quarterfinals last week, Polo overcame Schuyler County.

In Class 1, Linn County High School’s Scholar Bowl team secured fourth place at the MSHSAA State Tournament on May 3. They were defeated by Mound City in the semifinals and then by the School of the Ozarks. However, they had previously triumphed over King City in the quarterfinals.

In the final matches, Mound City claimed victory over North Shelby to win Class 1, while Calvary Lutheran emerged victorious against Weaubleau to secure the championship in Class 2.

Related