Trenton man extradited from Wisconsin

A Trenton man has been returned to Grundy County on a capias warrant accusing failure to appear in circuit court on a probation violation.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 33-year-old Christopher Gerald Hilt was extradited upon release Friday from a federal prison in Wisconsin. His bond is $15,000 cash pending an appearance August 9th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

The original charge in Grundy county filed against Hilt was a felony of driving a motor vehicle without a valid license. Court records show Hilt has four previous convictions since 2002 of driving without a license, three in Grundy County and one in Clay County.

Like this: Like Loading...