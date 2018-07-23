Chillicothe YMCA approved as Neighborhood Assistance Program participant

The YMCA facility in Chillicothe is among approved participants in a Neighborhood Assistance Program project through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Grand River Area Family YMCA will use tax credit funds to enhance its Y-Pals youth mentoring programs and the Backpack Buddies weekend feeding programs. The latter targets low-income children, families and adults and children that experience food insecurity.

Officials say NAP helps not-for-profit organizations raise private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved community improvement projects.

Businesses can donate cash, materials, supplies or equipment; technical assistance and professional services; labor; real estate; or stocks and bonds. Credits can equal up to 50% of the total amount contributed or up to 70% for projects located in the most rural areas.

