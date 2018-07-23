Chillicothe police arrest two on methamphetamine allegations

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two individuals for drugs following a traffic stop made at Dickinson and Cooper in Chillicothe.

Police Detective Michael Smith said he and officers were on patrol when they observed an individual operating a motor vehicle whom they knew did not have a valid driver’s license. During a traffic stop, police found the vehicle was occupied by two individuals, one with a valid driver’s license, and one without.

Officers arrested Steven Craig Evans for investigation of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. But as the investigation proceeded, the Livingston County K9 was called to the scene and the police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics. Detective Smith said the vehicle search yielded methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, as well as items required for the distribution of meth.

Charges were filed in Livingston County Circuit Court accusing 32-year-old Steven Craig Evans and 32-year-old Emily Ann Bergeson, both of Chillicothe, for alleged possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

At the arraignment, bond for Evans is $25,000 cash with bond for Bergeson set at $10,000 dollars cash. Both are to appear Wednesday in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

