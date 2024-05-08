Senator Hawley secures automatic refunds for canceled flights

Share To Your Social Network

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has successfully won new protections for airline passengers in the Senate’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization bill. Senator Hawley filed an amendment to the legislation last week that would guarantee airline passengers the right to an automatic refund when their flights are canceled. Senate negotiators tonight confirmed they have agreed to adopt the Hawley protections.

Senator Hawley made the following statement:

Senator Hawley filed his amendment after the original text of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 prevented immediate refunds for consumers.

With Senator Hawley’s protections, consumers will be able to receive refunds without needing to jump through hoops to request them.

