Five injured, including 3 children, in Highway T collision near Savannah

On the evening of May 7, 2024, a collision occurred on Highway T, two miles west of Savannah, Missouri, involving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2023 Ford F-150, which resulted in multiple injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The driver of the Ford F-150, identified as 72-year-old Dennis M. Newman of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling northbound when he failed to yield at an intersection, striking the Pontiac on the driver’s side. The impact caused the Pontiac, driven by 40-year-old Robin L. Bowman of Savannah, Missouri, to veer off the north side of the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southeast. The Ford F-150 stopped in the roadway facing northwest.

Both drivers and three juvenile passengers in the Pontiac sustained minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The injured parties were transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic St. Joseph for treatment.

The Pontiac Grand Am suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight, along with the extensively damaged Ford F-150. The accident scene received assistance from Corporal J.D. Farmer, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, the Savannah Police Department, the Savannah Fire Department, and Andrew County EMS.

