Elderly driver injured in Highway 61 accident south of La Grange

An accident occurred on Highway 61, four miles south of La Grange, at approximately 9:40 a.m. on May 7, 2024, involving a 2017 GMC 1500 and a 2023 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The GMC, driven by 77-year-old Craig A. Starkey of Quincy, Illinois, was reportedly westbound when it entered the path of the northbound Kenworth, driven by 26-year-old Dakota L. Downson of Auburn, Illinois. The collision resulted in total damage to both vehicles, towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage.

Starkey sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital. His use of a seat belt at the time of the accident is unconfirmed. Downson, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and La Grange Police Department assisted at the scene of the incident.

