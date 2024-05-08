Minor injuries reported in two-car crash on Highway 63

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 63, five miles south of Moberly, at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, leading to minor injuries for one of the passengers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Chrysler Voyager, driven by 39-year-old Amber D. Sickler of Moberly, Missouri, collided with the rear of a 2004 Dodge Ram operated by 83-year-old Carl E. Heuer of Clark, Missouri. Both vehicles were traveling southbound at the time of the incident.

The Chrysler Voyager suffered minor damage and was driven from the scene. Ms. Sickler, using a seat belt, did not sustain any injuries. The Dodge Ram also reported minor damage and was driven from the scene by Mr. Heuer, who was not wearing a seat belt.

Mose G. Borntrager, a 50-year-old passenger in the Dodge Ram and a resident of Clark, Missouri, sustained minor injuries. Mr. Borntrager, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was transported by Randolph County Ambulance to University Hospital for treatment.

The accident reportedly occurred when the Chrysler Voyager struck the Dodge Ram from behind and then traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Miller assisted at the scene.

