North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to hold free virtual parenting classes

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center in Chillicothe will hold free parenting classes via Zoom.

The classes will be Tuesday mornings from 8 o’clock to 9:30 February 2nd through March 2nd. The Zoom meeting ID is 945 6272 7141, and the passcode is NCMMH.

Topics will include an introduction to parenting, protective factors, 123 magic, love and logic, and guiding children to problem solve and make decisions.

Participants can pick and choose classes to suit their needs. Each class will include a video, handouts, and discussion.

The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center would prefer participants register to get email addresses to send information and certificates of completion.

Call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to register for all or some classes at 660-646-6872.

