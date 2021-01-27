Braymer man charged with child abuse after striking 13-year-old girl multiple times

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Braymer man accused of hitting his 13-year-old daughter in the lip and stomach has been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child, no sexual contact.

Fifty-year-old Troy Dale Frazier also faces misdemeanor domestic assault, fourth-degree, first, or second offense. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only with special conditions for bond supervision by Supervision Services and to have no contact with the victim.

A probable cause affidavit from Zachary Feil with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter told him she was playing on her father’s phone while in a truck headed home, she did not hear her Frazier ask a question, and he thought she was ignoring him. That is when Frazier allegedly hit her in the lip.

Feil reports the girl stated she tried to get into the back seat when Frazier hit her in the stomach twice and told her she had to stay in the front seat. The girl also claimed Frazier had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before leaving to go to the store.

It was noted the girl’s stomach was bruised and her lip was bleeding.

