Seven COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County for a total of 957. The county’s dashboard indicates 813 cases have been confirmed. The number of active cases remained at 78. Fifteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Harrison County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased by one in Mercer County, bringing the total to 149. The health department notes there are 164 probable cases and 11 active cases. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Mercer County.

