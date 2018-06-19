Livingston County youth begin work at Litton Agri-Science Learning Center

Livingston County youth have begun work at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center near Chillicothe.

Youth are learning more about agriculture as well as housing their 4-H and FFA projects. In exchange for housing their projects, the youth assist in the care and maintenance of the Litton Ag Campus.

Local youth sign a contract that states they will provide care for their animal and help maintain the Litton Ag Campus grounds. In exchange, they are allowed to use the facilities and livestock equipment.

Most of the livestock will be housed at the Litton Ag Campus until late August. This allows the youth to participate in local, state, and national livestock shows.

This year at the Litton Agriculture Campus, there are 46 market hogs, one breeding goat and seven cattle owned by 31 youth of Livingston youth.

