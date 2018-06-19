Carroll County Memorial Hospital celebrates Nursing Week

To celebrate and recognize their employees, Carroll County Memorial Hospital holds departmental appreciation weeks throughout the year. Employees are categorized into five groups and are recognized during one of these five special weeks.

The second group celebrated was CCMH nursing staff. Departments included were Acute Care, Emergency Department, Home Health, Jefferson Medical Group, and specialty clinics, including Outpatient, Surgery and Wound Care. Their recognition took place June 4-8 with daily awards and treats.

“The Rewards and Standards Team, made up of 10 employees, coordinates these appreciation weeks for our staff,” said Kate Lyons, CCMH Community Outreach Coordinator, and team leader. “As a team, they determine the plan for the week, including snacks, gifts, education on specific roles of our nursing professionals, generate an employee voting system based on our CCMH values, spirit week, a charitable community donation and a trash pickup through the Missouri Adopt-A-Highway program.”

A monetary drive for the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance was held in conjunction with the special week, where all CCMH employees were invited to participate. The collected funds of $450 will allow the alliance to support area residents in need. Assistance provided could include paying for medication costs, lodging in urgent situations, or community worship services, to name a few.

Throughout the week, decorative canvases were awarded to five staff members based on votes from fellow employees and CCMH’s values. Mikki Sue Ford received Integrity, Stacey Lyon won Compassion, Danielle Elliott was given Always, Mindy Kelly earned Respect, and Cindy Gilman was awarded Excellence.

“Our nurses take pride in what they do for our patients and community,” Jeff Tindle, CCMH CEO, said. “We are honored to take this time to recognize them for an excellent job.”

Like this: Like Loading...