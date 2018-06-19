Gooseberry Festival event winners announced

The Green Hills Women’s Shelter sponsored the mean bean bag toss event Saturday during the Gooseberry Festival.

Taking first place was Shawn Michael and Carlos Hendricks. Second place went to Kenton Kinney and Daniel Souders with third place going to David Sager and Aaron Davies.

Quilts were displayed at The Space in downtown Trenton for viewing on Saturday. Winning the drawing for a quilt was Stephanie Eaton. Quilt Guild Spokesperson Carolyn Urton said approximately 40 visitors viewed the quilts Saturday. Many of them donated money to help cover shipping costs of the “Hugs from Home” project. Quilts are to be sent later this year to servicemen and women who are overseas.

There were 71 entries in the art show on Saturday. Viewers determined award winners including a pencil drawing by Dan Maxey for favorite painting; and Loreen McDonald as the favorite artist.

A fishing contest also was part of the Gooseberry Festival activities. Twelve teams competed in the crappie and bass tournament. The winning team was Wyatt Preston who caught a fish of four point nine pounds which was the largest one hooked and Robert Sparks whose fish weighted three pounds six ounces.

