Judge denies bond for Braymer man arrested in connection with missing Diemel brothers

A judge has initially denied bond for a Braymer man arrested for alleged driving of a rental truck without permission of two brothers from Wisconsin who used it to travel to a farm near Braymer.

Online court information indicates arraignment was held on Monday in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court for 25-year-old Garland “Joey” Nelson, charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. Nelson appeared via Polycom video for arraignment.

A bond appearance hearing before Associate Judge Jason Kanoy is scheduled Thursday morning at the Courthouse in Kingston.

Searches have been conducted in Caldwell and Clinton counties as authorities followup on tips and leads regarding the disappearance of Nicholas and Justin Diemel from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area. Authorities on Friday announced they were conducting a death investigation but no bodies have been found.

It has been reported the two brothers went to the Nelson farm off Catawba Road on Sunday, July 21st on business to discuss cattle. They drove there in a rental truck after spending Saturday night at a Cameron motel. The truck was found abandoned Monday, July 22nd in an I-35 commuter lot near Holt. Nelson is accused of driving the truck

to that location. Authorities have not disclosed how Nelson made it back to his home.

A sheriff has indicated heavy rains over the weekend have hampered searches for the two men. Multiple agencies have been involved with the investigation.