Grundy County 4-H Achievement Day “Best of Show” selections made for Missouri State Fair

Grundy County 4-H Achievement Day featured entries judged as “Best of Show,” selections were made for the Missouri State Fair 4-H display, and ribbons awarded.

4-H members earning two Best of Show honors were Tyler Dixon, Rebecca Urich, and Kimberly Clark. Eleven others had one Best of Show award and included Owen Sharp, Ada Fox, Justin Dixon, Haley Kidd, Cade Claycomb, Matthew Kralicek, Jordan Foster, Kaci Persell, Hailie Hein, Katelyn Clark, and Lattorie Johnson.

Thirty-eight entries were selected for the state fair with most of the 78 entries receiving blue ribbons during 4-H Achievement Day.

In the 4-H barbecue chicken cooking contest held Monday, Robert Urich of rural Laredo won first place.