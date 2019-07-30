Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 116 Brunswick

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Monday night responded to a Brunswick Street address for a report of a barbecue grill on fire which was up against the house.

Upon arrival at 116 Brunswick, firefighters noticed flames coming from the grill area. The owner was quoted as saying he tried to shut off the propane tank but it was too hot. Firefighters proceeded to shut down the tank and used a water can to extinguish flames. The house was then assessed for damage.

According to Fire Captain Tracy Bradley, firefighters noted the facing was warm to the touch so several rows of the lap siding were removed to check behind it, however, nothing was found.

Occupants at the address were listed as Eddie and Crystal Coughran.