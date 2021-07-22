Jeremy Esry selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jeremy Esry, Head Men’s Basketball Coach/KCC Facilities Coordinator from Trenton, MO (hometown Hamilton, MO), has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for July. Jeremy, an NCMC Alumni, has been employed at NCMC for eight years and holds a Master’s in Education and a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Marketing.

During his employment, Jeremy has won the NCMC Diversity and Inclusion Award, the NJCAA Central Region Coach of the year three times, is a three-time National Tournament Qualifier, NJCAA Region 16 Coach of the Year three times, and nine Academic All-Americans. Jeremy would like to win the first National Championship for NCMC.

Jeremy describes his job as exciting, fun, and challenging. Jeremy said, “My favorite thing about NCMC are all the caring people around campus that make NCMC feel like home.”

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place.

