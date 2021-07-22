Audio: Neighborhood Leadership Academy to be offered starting September 13, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A leadership program focused on community building principles will be offered via Zoom. The Neighborhood Leadership Academy will be held Monday evenings from 6 to 9 o’clock starting September 13th. It will conclude with graduation on November 15.

University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment Jackie Spainhower says there will be a break-out cohort for the Northwest Missouri region to allow for local discussion and application of the program’s content.

Spainhower says the program will build upon leadership and development principles to help empower individuals to take on larger roles in their communities.

Participants who complete the Neighborhood Leadership Academy September 13 through November 15 will receive a University of Missouri, Saint Louis Chancellor Certificate in Neighborhood Leadership.

Registration can be done online by clicking here. Early bird registration is $290 before August 16. Regular registration is $325, with a deadline of August 30.

Spainhower notes program scholarships are available and made possible through a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. Scholarship applications can be found on the registration page and are due by August 2.

Contact Spainhower at the Harrison County Extension Office for more information or help with registration at 660-425-6434.

