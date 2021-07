Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Polo man has been charged in Ray County with felony first-degree rape or attempted rape stemming from an alleged incident in March 2019.

A warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Bailey George Heil, with a bond that would release him on his own recognizance with conditions of release.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Heil of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a party in Lawson. The girl was said to be drunk at the time, unable to speak, and unable to get Heil off of her.

