The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved bids on July 21.

Bids were approved from Landes Propane for propane and fuel, Kohls for milk, and Waste Management for trash. School breakfast and lunch prices were kept the same.

A tax rate hearing for Gilman City R-4 was set for August 18th at 6:30 in the evening.

The board approved the summer school report and evaluation.

