Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court news for April 16, 2021

Probation was revoked and a sentence imposed for one defendant, two others changed their pleas to guilty during Thursday’s session for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

After Thomas Blake Dalton of Galt admitted to probation violations, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alley sentenced Dalton to a previously imposed prison sentence. In November of 2018, Dalton was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The court then stayed the sentence and placed Dalton on probation for his original charge of attempted sexual abuse, first degree, from 2016. The prison sentence from Grundy County runs concurrently with a Sullivan County case. Dalton also is to pay restitution of $192.

Princeton resident James LeRoy Houk pleaded guilty to a pair of drug counts. Imposition of a sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years probation. The court ordered Houk to follow the directions of Preferred Family. $2,500 from a previous bond will be applied to restitution. Grundy County charges from November 27th are felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A misdemeanor drug count was dismissed.

Trenton resident Tommy Joe Brittain pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance / synthetic cannabinoid from September 6th. The imposition of a sentence was suspended and Brittain was placed on five years probation.

A former police officer in Trenton, Michael Wilson, through his attorney, requested a continuance regarding the felony charge of statutory rape in the second degree. Judge Alley rescheduled the case for the June 10th docket.

Also continued until June 10th were probation violation cases for Victor Tunnell and Nathan Hinkle, both of Trenton. Tunnell and Hinkle admitted Thursday to violations of their probation. Breanna Clevenger of Trenton saw her probation extended by one year on original charges involving two separate counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Milazzo of Moberly admitted to probation violations. He was ordered to apply payments to child support in the personal amount of $2,500 plus another $2,500 was taken from the bond. Judge Alley approved Milazzo’s release from custody.

