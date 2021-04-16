Trenton R-9 School District announces mask mandate has been rescinded

Reddit Share Pin Share 41 Shares

The Superintendent of Trenton R-9 School District, Michael Stegman, announced that effective today, April 16, 2021, Trenton R-IX Schools has rescinded the mask mandate used during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Masks are now optional, and social distancing is still encouraged at school, events, and gatherings. School officials are asking staff and students to stay meticulous in fighting COVID-19. If a positive case is encountered over the remainder of the school year, the district will fall into contact tracing and quarantine protocol specified by the Grundy County Health Department.

Stegman expressed appreciation to Trenton R-IX staff and students for being diligent when the mandate was in place and helping the district stay in school and have activities.

Related