Obituary and Services: Bessie Wilford

Bessie Wilford a 90-year-old former resident of Galt, MO, passed away at 10:30 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton, where she had resided since March 4, 2016.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Galt Christian Church. Burial will follow in Galt West Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Thursday at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Galt Christian Church or the Galt Cemetery Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Bessie Leah Wilford was born July 20, 1931, near Spickard, MO to Kermit J and Gladys Lucille Vandevender Myers. She attended Blende School in Pueblo, CO, Fairview School in Myers Township, graduated from Galt High School with the class of 1949, and with a Stenographers Certificate from Chillicothe Business College in 1950. On September 24, 1977, she was married to Robert M. Wilford by Bro. David Pummill at the Galt Christian Church. She worked at Farmer’s Electric in Chillicothe, MO from 1950 through 1953, farmed in Half Rock community until 1963, was Deputy County Clerk of Caldwell County from 1963 through 1973, and owned and managed a laundromat in Stewartsville, MO from 1967 to 1975. In 1975 she moved back to the Trenton area and worked for the City of Trenton and Sunnyview Nursing Home as a bookkeeper and retired from the Division of Family Services in 1988. She was a member of the Galt Christian Church.

Surviving relatives include her husband Bob, daughters Cheryl King of Galt, and Leah Verlene McDonald of Kearney, four grandchildren, Kathi Brundage of Liberty, MO, Brad King and wife Laura of Bryan, TX, Brett King and wife Ashley of Crowley, TX, and Suzie Morris and husband Jeff of Shawnee, KS, twelve great-grandchildren; Kennady, Alleea, Olivia, Kayla, Noah, Kyler, Mercedes King, Gavin Smith, Sargent Dalton Olson U.S.M.C., Jacob, and Shawn and Samantha Morris, great-great-grandchildren Syrus Nathan King and Braxton Geoffrey Bunck.

She was preceded in death by her parents and great-grandson Nathan Michael King.