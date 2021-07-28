Audio: Congresswoman Hartzler says people crossing U.S.-Mexico border are bringing new covid variant

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The World Health Organization has added a coronavirus strain, known as lambda, to its variant watch list. West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the variant has made its way to the U.S. from people crossing the southern border.

The Washington Post reports the WHO does not yet consider lambda to be a variant of concern. Fewer than 700 Lambda cases have been found in the U.S. since first being detected here months ago.

West-central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says Lambda was first detected in the South American country of Peru.

Fewer than 700 Lambda cases have been found in the U.S. since first being detected here months ago. The Washington Post reports NYU researchers have found the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are highly effective in combatting Lambda, but the Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not offer the same defenses.

