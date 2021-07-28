Audio: Central Missouri firearms dealer charged in connection with the January 6th insurrection has been handling guns.

Gavel and Law book
A central Missouri firearms dealer charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot competed in a shooting contest earlier this month which is against the terms of his release.

 

 

The Kansas City Star reports that during a hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tejpal Chawla (Tay-Paul Chaw-la) said prosecutors had just learned that Matthew Loganbill participated in the competition on July 10. The shooting competition, Chawla said, was “inconsistent” with the conditions placed on Loganbill in April when he was released on his own recognizance pending trial. Loganbill, of central Missouri’s Versailles, is among 12 Missouri residents charged for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Loganbill argued Friday that he also is a firearms trainer and needs to be able to handle the guns. The recent shooting competition, he said, was part of his firing range business and was held at the range. Loganbill is being represented by a public defender after arguing that he could not get a loan to pay for a private attorney because the FBI confiscated his computer as part of the investigation.

