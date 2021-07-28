Patrol reports arrest of five in Adair County on drug and weapon charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday reported the arrests of five Kirksville adults on multiple counts involving drugs and other violations in Adair County.

Forty-one-year-old James D. Wilhite Junior of Kirksville has been charged with eight felonies. There’s one count of felony drug trafficking; four counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Forty-year-old Shawna Beaty (booking photo unavailable) of Kirksville was arrested for felony drug trafficking; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of weapon, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia

David Robbins and Frankie Stewart, both age 44 and from Kirksville, were taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant for absconding, felony possession of methamphetamines, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Forty-two-year-old Charity Stewart of Kirksville was arrested for felony drug possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All were taken to the Adair County Jail.

(Booking photos courtesy of Adair County Jail)

