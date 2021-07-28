Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Three people accused in spray painting incidents July 5 in Trenton appeared Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Twenty-two-year-old Kelli Danielle Corrigan of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree property damage – a misdemeanor. Imposition of sentence was suspended, and Corrigan was placed on two years probation. The prosecutor reportedly has no objection to her early release from supervised probation if she successfully completes the first year. The court ordered her to pay restitution. The posted $500 bond will cover court costs and the first part of restitution, with the balance of $685 due in six months.

Twenty-one-year-old Aaron Zackary Wolf-Moffett of Trenton saw two counts of first-degree property damage continued until August 24. The court modified his bond and allowed him to post $600, which is 12% of the $5,000 bond.

Jamesport resident 21-year-old Emily Nichole Turner waived a preliminary hearing on four felony counts. The cases were bound over to the August 12 docket in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Turner faces two counts of 1st-degree property damage as well as third-degree assault; and alleged tampering, or attempt to tamper, with a victim in a felony prosecution. Her bond remains at $7,500.

Other defendants waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday, allowing their cases to proceed to August 12 in Grundy County Circuit Court.

Trenton resident Jayna Templeton is charged from May 14 with felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle owned by another but knowing there was no insurance. Her release from custody is allowed on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000 with supervision by North Missouri Court Services. She’s also to allow a SCRAM monitoring bracelet and pay fees associated with the device.

Bradley Lybarger of Montreal, Missouri, was charged July 9 with felony drug possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine/methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, and driving while revoked or suspended.

Earl Dean Ireland and Patrick Shaun Michael, both of Trenton, face separate counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine /methamphetamine).

Paul James Oneal of Trenton is charged for an April 24 case involving the third-degree assault of a special victim. In addition, Zachary Powers of Trenton faces two counts of assault in the third degree for the June 26 incidents.

With multiple charges from June and July facing Stephan Elliott of Trenton, bonds were modified to allow a ten percent cash deposit, North Missouri Court Services supervision, and use of a SCRAM monitoring bracelet and to pay costs associated with the device. The court also requires Elliott to serve weekends in jail.

Elliott is accused of two separate counts of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender plus felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Misdemeanor counts and infractions also are pending in court. All cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court have been continued until August 24.

In cases involving Jalen Kirk Harper of Trenton, the court modified conditions to allow a $5,000 own recognizance bond, North Missouri Court Services supervision, and random urine analysis. As of June 15, three felony counts accuse Harper of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine/methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license. Harper is to return to court on August 24.

