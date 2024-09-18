Felon in Missouri caught with 215 guns sentenced to 72 months in prison

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Tuesday sentenced Shawn Dennis Stockard, a 53-year-old convicted felon, to 72 months in federal prison for firearm and drug offenses. Stockard received 54 months for one count of unlawful interstate transportation of firearms and a consecutive 18 months for possession with intent to sell controlled substances. Additionally, he was fined $85,000.

Stockard, who pleaded guilty to both charges in June, also agreed to forfeit 215 firearms, firearms accessories, and a large quantity of ammunition valued at over $230,000. These items were seized during the investigation.

Stockard’s illegal activities involved using a Federal Firearms License (FFL) from William Henry Otto, the owner of Bull Run Weaponry in Marble Hill, Missouri. Stockard purchased firearms from an auction house in Illinois, then transported them to Missouri, transferring the guns to his wife through Otto.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began investigating Stockard in early 2022, uncovering his gun sales and connections to Otto. During a search of Stockard’s residence in Cape Girardeau County, agents seized the firearms, ammunition, and accessories.

“This sentence acknowledges the defendant’s continued criminal conduct and sends a straightforward message that there are real and severe consequences for federal firearm and drug offenses,” said Bernard G. Hansen, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Kansas City Field Division.

In connection with the case, Otto, 46, and Stockard’s wife have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Another individual, Terry Lee Allen, 38, also awaits sentencing. Allen purchased multiple firearms from licensed dealers and was the last known purchaser of seven firearms linked to crime scenes in several states. Six of these guns originated from Bull Run Weaponry. Otto’s records show he sold at least 199 guns to Allen, most of which were illegally resold. Allen pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed firearms dealing in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives handled the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis prosecuting the case.

