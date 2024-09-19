Fiery crash near Granby leaves one dead, one seriously injured

A two-vehicle crash occurred on September 16, 2024, at approximately 7:01 p.m. on Highway 60 at the west city limits of Granby, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nathanial M. McCamish, 19, of Pierce City, Missouri, was seriously injured, and another occupant, Shawn McCamish, also of Pierce City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened when Nathanial McCamish, driving a Chrysler 300, was attempting to pass an uninvolved tractor-trailer on a hillcrest. As he passed, a 2002 Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer driven by Brian L. Sherman, 55, of Nevada, Missouri, came over the hill. Nathanial McCamish swerved left in an attempt to avoid the semi, but the Chrysler struck the Peterbilt head-on.

Both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames following the collision. The Peterbilt came to rest blocking the roadway, while the Chrysler came to rest in a ditch.

Nathanial McCamish was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, with serious injuries. Shawn McCamish was pronounced dead at the scene by Newton County Coroner Dale Owens at 7:01 p.m.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Schrader’s Towing. The accident was investigated by Master Sergeant K. Sanders, with assistance from the Major Crash Investigation Unit, Corporal K. Eden, and additional members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

