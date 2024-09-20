Fatal accident in St. Charles County leaves one dead, four injured

A fatal crash occurred on Highway 94, east of Howell Road, early Friday morning, September 20, 2024.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Miquel A. Smith, 22, of St. Peters, Missouri, failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and overturned after traveling off the right side of the road.
The accident resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The individuals involved in the crash are as follows:
- Miranda K. Douglas, 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m. by New Melle Fire Protection District personnel. She was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue by the St. Charles County Medical Examiner.
- Miquel A. Smith, 22, of St. Peters, Missouri, the driver of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the St. Charles County Ambulance District. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
- Savannah L. Burfield, 21, of O’Fallon, Missouri, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was also transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt.
- Gabriel A. Angelo, 22, of St. Peters, Missouri, another occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He was not wearing a seat belt.
- Braden J. Moore, 23, of St. Peters, Missouri, was also in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.