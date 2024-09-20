Fatal accident in St. Charles County leaves one dead, four injured

A fatal crash occurred on Highway 94, east of Howell Road, early Friday morning, September 20, 2024.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Miquel A. Smith, 22, of St. Peters, Missouri, failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and overturned after traveling off the right side of the road.

The accident resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality. The individuals involved in the crash are as follows:

Miranda K. Douglas , 22, of St. Charles, Missouri, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m. by New Melle Fire Protection District personnel. She was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue by the St. Charles County Medical Examiner.

Miquel A. Smith , 22, of St. Peters, Missouri, the driver of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by the St. Charles County Ambulance District. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Savannah L. Burfield , 21, of O’Fallon, Missouri, a passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was also transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Gabriel A. Angelo , 22, of St. Peters, Missouri, another occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Braden J. Moore, 23, of St. Peters, Missouri, was also in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.

