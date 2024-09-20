Missouri Feedlot School attracts more than 65 producers from three states

More than 65 cattle producers from Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois attended the University of Missouri (MU) Extension Feedlot School held in Kirksville in late August. This attendance figure more than doubled compared to previous schools, according to MU Extension state beef nutrition specialist Eric Bailey, one of the event’s coordinators. More than 40 attendees were young producers.

“Missouri, which used to be a top cattle-feeding state, has the potential again for significant value-added contributions to its agricultural economy by feeding and finishing cattle at home,” said Bailey.

As part of the event, participants toured two local feedlots, including a new monoslope operation owned by a former Feedlot School attendee. A monoslope barn features a single-pitch roof that slopes in one direction.

“It was a great educational opportunity to have producers walk through the facility and get to ask the producer questions about design choices,” said Bailey. The owner of the barn, who attended a Feedlot School in March 2023, expanded from an open-air feedlot to the new barn.

The Feedlot Schools are funded through the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority. The program is part of the Show-Me Entrepreneurial Grants for Agriculture initiative.

Bailey also highlighted the role of industry partners NEMO Feed, Corn Belt Livestock Services, U.S. Premium Beef, Livestock Veterinary Services, Midwest Beef, and MU Extension specialists in making the event successful.

“I estimate that fed cattle in Missouri will add $1,140 per head to farm revenue,” Bailey noted. “Cattle feeders representing nearly 11,000 head of cattle on feed attended the first four Feedlot Schools. Nearly 80% of evaluations returned from attendees indicated the intent to increase cattle feeding capacity on a farm.”

With the soon-to-open American Food Group processing plant near Warrenton, Missouri’s capacity to process cattle will significantly increase, according to Bailey.

The Feedlot Schools are two-day immersive educational programs that cover all aspects of beef cattle feedlot operations. The curriculum includes walking tours and hands-on demonstrations of best practices for feed mixing.

Bailey said the MU Extension team plans to hold three to four additional Feedlot Schools in 2025.

