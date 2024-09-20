Galt teenager arrested in motorcycle tampering case

Local News September 20, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Arrested News Graphic
Share To Your Social Network
12      1     
4
Shares

Authorities have reported an arrest in connection to a Grundy County incident that took place nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Chas Allen Pittman, of Galt, has been charged in circuit court with first-degree tampering.

According to the warrant, Pittman is accused of receiving, possessing, or selling a 2006 Honda Ruckus motorcycle on October 6, 2023. Deputy Sheriff Seth Cox, who provided the probable cause statement, investigated the incident that occurred in Laredo. The statement alleges that Pittman took several parts from the motorcycle before selling them to another individual.

Pittman was arrested on Thursday, and his bond has been set at $15,000 cash. As part of the conditions of his bond, Pittman is ordered to have no contact with the victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Post Views: 631

Share To Your Social Network
12      1     
4
Shares
 
3
Shares
12           

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.