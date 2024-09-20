Galt teenager arrested in motorcycle tampering case

Authorities have reported an arrest in connection to a Grundy County incident that took place nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Chas Allen Pittman, of Galt, has been charged in circuit court with first-degree tampering.

According to the warrant, Pittman is accused of receiving, possessing, or selling a 2006 Honda Ruckus motorcycle on October 6, 2023. Deputy Sheriff Seth Cox, who provided the probable cause statement, investigated the incident that occurred in Laredo. The statement alleges that Pittman took several parts from the motorcycle before selling them to another individual.

Pittman was arrested on Thursday, and his bond has been set at $15,000 cash. As part of the conditions of his bond, Pittman is ordered to have no contact with the victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

