Car overturns multiple times on Highway JJ, Iowa driver airlifted after crash

A crash occurred on the evening of September 18, 2024, in Nodaway County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Joe D. Hamilton, 46, of New Market, Iowa, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet HHR eastbound on Highway JJ, approximately six miles west of Hopkins, when the crash happened.

The report indicates that Hamilton’s vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway, struck a fence and an embankment, went airborne, and then struck the ground again, overturning multiple times. The Chevrolet HHR came to a final rest on its passenger side, facing northeast.

Hamilton, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was airlifted by Mercy 1 Life Flight to Mercy 1 in Des Moines, Iowa, for treatment.

The vehicle was totaled in the accident and towed by Shell’s Towing.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and Sergeant T.B. Ziegler of the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 169