Missouri Chamber of Commerce urges no vote on Proposition A over wage concerns

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging residents to vote against Proposition A, a measure that would increase the state’s minimum wage and add new regulations for employers.

Proposition A, if approved, would raise Missouri’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026, a significant increase from the current federal minimum wage of $7.25. Missouri’s minimum wage has been higher than the federal rate since 2013.

“Ultimately, increased labor costs are passed down to consumers,” said Kara Corches, interim president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. “As many U.S. families struggle with the effects of inflation, Proposition A will further increase the costs of goods and services here in Missouri.”

Corches noted that nearly half of all minimum wage earners are teenagers or young adults. She argued that increasing the minimum wage could potentially reduce hiring, as employers may cut positions to manage costs.

Another key aspect of Proposition A is the requirement for employers to provide paid sick leave. According to the Missouri Chamber, this provision conflicts with federal laws and opens the door to more lawsuits against employers.

The Missouri Chamber believes that businesses should have the flexibility to determine their own paid time-off policies, rather than being mandated by law. “Missouri employers know their employees are their greatest asset and recognize the importance of offering competitive wages and benefits,” Corches said. “However, the Missouri Chamber will always oppose new business mandates. We believe business owners know best how to run their companies, and the government should stay out of the way.”

Corches emphasized that the Chamber’s stance is clear: businesses, not the government, should decide how to operate.

