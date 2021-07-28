Grundy County Commission to hold mandatory bidders meeting on concrete work

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will hold a mandatory meeting for bidders for concrete work at the courthouse in Trenton. The meeting will be in the commissioner’s room at the courthouse on August 10 at 9 a.m.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the work will include replacing part of the sidewalk by the north entrance of the courthouse to improve drainage and prepare for the installation of new doors at the courthouse. The work will also include replacing the drive on the east side of the courthouse and putting in a new small parking lot for county vehicles.

Ray notes the county has made arrangements to replace flag holders in the areas where concrete work will be done. Not all of the flag holders around the courthouse will be replaced. American flags are displayed around the courthouse on some holidays.

Ray says the deadline for the bid submission will be set at the mandatory meeting on August 10.

